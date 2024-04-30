City delaying baseball diamond, sports fields reopening for rain

OTTAWA
    The City of Ottawa is asking residents to stay off municipal baseball diamonds and sports fields until at least this weekend due to rain and cool weather.

    Baseball diamonds were scheduled to reopen on May 1, but will now be gradually opened starting May 4.

    The closure includes public event organizers and those with rental contracts.

    The city says conditions are being assessed daily and permit holders will receive a direct notification regarding their rental permits.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday called for 10 to 15 mm of rain throughout the day, showers in the afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of showers.

    Conditions are expected to improve this weekend, where the forecast shows mostly sunny and above-seasonal temperatures.

