Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa Monday; 13 cases total
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 10:45AM EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
OTTAWA -- Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, bringing the total to 13.
In the Ontario government's update at 10:30 a.m. Monday, 32 new cases were identified. Three cases were identified in Ottawa. There is no information on the age, sex, or transmission at this time. All data is listed as "pending."
All of the affected people are self-isolated.
There are 172 confirmed positive cases in Ontario. 5 cases are resolved.