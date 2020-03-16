OTTAWA -- Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, bringing the total to 13.

In the Ontario government's update at 10:30 a.m. Monday, 32 new cases were identified. Three cases were identified in Ottawa. There is no information on the age, sex, or transmission at this time. All data is listed as "pending."

All of the affected people are self-isolated.

There are 172 confirmed positive cases in Ontario. 5 cases are resolved.