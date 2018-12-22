

Travelling door to door, neighbours in Gloucester spread cheer and charity for those in need.

Members of several stables in the area, including Greenbelt Riding School teamed up to collect food and money for the Ottawa Food Bank. Riding along a horse-drawn wagon, volunteers knocked on doors and gathered donations just days before Christmas.

“We're all one community and we're all supposed to be helping each other. Those who haven't maybe you ought to think over Christmas and help other people too.” said Walter Kahrer, owner of the Greenbelt Riding School.

“Everyone came together and said ‘hey you know what guys let's do it.’ ” according to Christine Levesque; who helped organize the drive.

Song and dance filled the basement of a Donald Street apartment building today, where more than 100 children and their families spent the afternoon meeting Santa; some for the first time.

Children and their loved ones new to Canada, experienced Christmas cheer having arrived from Kenya, Congo, Cameroon, and the Caribbean Islands.

“It's just wonderful, it's amazing.” said Hillary Kamago.

Organizer Peggy Taillon of Bruyere Foundation said the children were recipients of toys and gifts thanks to generous donations from Toy Mountain. “A lot of them are starting from scratch so it's not as though toys are their number one priority but making their children happy at Christmas certainly is.” said Taillon.

Co-organizer Anthonette Jacob said the children were awestruck by the sight of Santa Claus and the toys in the room. “They’re so surprised, they’re shocked. For the last three years, having these newecomers come in and experience a Canadian Christmas is amazing because it’s their first Christmas with the snow.”

Toy Mountain served 100,000 children in Ottawa this holiday season.

“It means helping others so that they'll have a great Christmas and giving gifts to poor little kids that don't have the money to get them.” said Devlin Taillon, who was born in Kenya.

The event was also hosted by Hera Mission and Women of Colour.