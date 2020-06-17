OTTAWA -- Canadian children have received a passing grade for their physical activity levels.

But a new report for ParticipACTION finds as we begin a fourth month of the COVID-19 restrictions and physical distancing guidelines, kids are less active and spending more time in front of a screen during the pandemic.

A study commissioned by ParticipACTION to support the annual Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Youth finds only 4.8 per cent of children and 0.8 per cent of youth are meeting the 24-hour movement guidelines during the COVID-19 restrictions. That is compared to 15 per cent meeting the 24-hour movement guidelines before the pandemic began in March.

ParticipACTION says the study shows lower physical activity levels, less time spent outside and higher sedentary behaviour during the pandemic.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Wednesday morning, Dr. Leigh Vanderloo of ParticipACTION said children ages 5 to 17 should get 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity a day.

"They're going to be breathing a bit harder, maybe to start feeling a bit warmer, sweating. That's a good marker if they're moving hard enough," said Dr. Vanderloo.

Dr. Vanderloo says children and youth should have one hour of recreational screen time a day.

"With the introduction of COVID of course, we're seeing a lot more time being spent in front screens," said Dr. Vanderloo.

"I think when we're seeing these low levels (of physical activity), it's definitely a bit alarming. I think with having less time to go outside, losing organized sports opportunities, it's just creating adding barriers for kids to stay active on a more regular basis."

Overall, ParticipACTION gives children and youth a "D plus" for overall physical activity and a "D plus" for sedentary behaviours. The annual report from ParticipACTION shows only 39 per cent of children and youth in Canada meet the national physical activity guidelines of 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per day.

ParticipACTION is launching the Active Family Pledge, a social media challenge empowering parents and caregivers to make quality time with the kids as "active time." Families are encouraged to post pictures and videos of their family staying active on social media and use the hashtag #ActiveFamilyPledge.

"Parents and families in general in Canada play a huge role in terms of how active their kids can be or are, as well as how sedentary," said Dr. Vanderloo.

"I think when it comes to parental influence specifically, thinking about full participation – huge influence, huge impact if we're getting active with them, as well as role modelling."

Dr. Vanderloo recommends parents being "active role models" for your kids, and having a family media plan for screen time/social media.

ParticipACTION offers three recommendations to get families more active: