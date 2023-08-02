Chemical spill prompts hazmat call at Canada Post building

Ottawa Fire Services says a chemical spill late Tuesday night at a Canada Post building prompted a visit from its hazardous materials team.

Hazmat crews were called to the Canada Post building on Sandford Fleming Avenue, opposite Riverside Drive, at 10:03 p.m. when an unidentified liquid spilled from a package.

Several people said they had difficulty breathing. Ottawa paramedics said two people were taken to hospital in stable condition and three others were treated and released at the scene.

The building was evacuated and hazmat crews tested the liquid, which OFS said turned out to be a "non-harmful auto cleaning solution."

Ottawa police were also called to investigate the leaking package, which was determined to be not suspicious.

The scene was cleared at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, OFS said.