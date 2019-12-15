GATINEAU -- With less than two weeks until Christmas, the community has rallied to replace a cart full of gifts for adults with disabilities that had been stolen from a Costco parking lot in Gatineau.

“Pretty bad when you can’t turn your back to get your keys and open [your] trunk,” said Joanna Gonzalez in a Facebook post that has been shared more than 100 times.

Gonzalez works at Quail House, a group home for adults with developmental disabilities in Chelsea.

With a limited budget, every year she goes to pick out presents for the residents there.

As of Sunday, Gonzalez said her kids, their friends and strangers had collected enough money to not only cover the cost of the original gifts, but also allow her to buy even more.

“Christmas morning will be so much fun,” Gonzalez said over the phone. “This was just a really bad situation that turned into a really good situation.”

CTV Ottawa has reached out to Costco for comment.