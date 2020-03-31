OTTAWA -- An employee at Carleton University has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a note to students Tuesday morning, President Benoit-Antoine Bacon writes “we were informed late last night that a Carleton employee has now been confirmed as a positive case.”

Bacon says the university will not share the employee’s identity, adding “we have reached out to offer support, and would like to reassure everyone that our colleague is receiving appropriate medical attention and care.”

Carleton University's Health and Counselling Services is reaching out to anyone who may have been near the Carleton employee over the course of the last 14 days.

As of Monday, there were 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Bacon notes most people at Carleton University have been working from home since March 13, and classes are now online.

“I am confident that due to the rapid implementation of social distancing measures at Carleton and across the province, our colleague has not been in close contact with many other members of our community.”

Carleton University’s President is asking faculty, staff and students to stay home and take all steps to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.