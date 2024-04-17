Carleton University appoints new president and vice-chancellor

Wisdom Tettey has been appointed the new president and vice-chancellor of Carleton University, succeeding Benoit-Antoine Bacon as the head of the university in Ottawa.

Tettey comes to Ottawa from the University of Toronto, where he currently serves as a vice-president and has been principal of the Scarborough campus since 2018.

Carleton's board of directors announced the appointment of Tettey as the university's 17th president following an international search for a new president and vice-chancellor.

"Dr. Tettey is an inclusive and authentic leader who will build on the university’s reputation for teaching, learning and research excellence," Greg Farrell, chair of Carleton's board of governors, said in a statement.

"He impressed the advisory committee with an ambitious vision of Carleton as a top-tier university on both a national and international scale."

Tettey has previously served as Dean of the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences and the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, at the Okanagan Campus of the University of British Columbia, and interim dean of the Faculty of Communications and Culture at the University of Calgary.

Tettey will begin his five-year appointment as president and vice-chancellor at Carleton University on Jan. 1, 2025.

Jerry Tomberlin will continue to serve as interim president and vice-chancellor at Carleton University.