OTTAWA -- The Carleton Ravens have hired the first female football coach at the university since the program was founded nearly 60 years ago.

Nadia Doucoure has joined the Ravens coaching staff as an offensive assistant – receivers coach.

"I think (head coach Steve Sumarah) took a very big step by having a woman coach on his staff. The players will understand even more that football is more inclusive than any other sport," said Doucoure.

"The words 'football has a place for everyone' is very true in my experience," says Doucoure.

Born in Paris, Doucoure played high-level flag football and rugby for decades She was named Technical Advisor of France's National Federation of American Football in 2006. Doucoure has also worked with Ontario Football.

"Having Nadia join our staff has been a great addition to the program," said Steve Sumarah, head coach of the Ravens.

"We are excited to have Nadia in our program and looking forward to getting back on the field this fall."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 OUA football season.