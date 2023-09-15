Car crashes into the back of a home in Ottawa's south end

There are no reports of injuries after a car crashed into a home in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car slamming into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.

Ottawa fire spokesperson Nick DeFazio says the driver of a vehicle was travelling along Uplands Drive when the car crashed through a fence and struck the back of the home.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the crash.

DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa the integrity of the home has been compromised, and no one will be allowed to live in the home.

Ottawa police say officers were called to the scene in relation to a collision. No injuries have been reported.