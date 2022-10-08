'Cannot meet the demand': St. Vincent De Paul hosts first-ever food drive in Kingston, Ont.

For the first time in 50 years, an organization serving the community in Kingston is hosting a fall food drive.

The St. Vincent De Paul Society says it needs more supplies as demand for their services reaches unprecedented heights.

It partnered with Taylor AutoMall to set up their fall food drive over two weekends, collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations to help meet the demand.

Executive Director Judy Fyfe said the group has seen a 167 per cent increase in the number of people using their services.

She says they’re seeing more people use it’s hot meal program, and its emergency food pantry.

Fyfe says every day they’re seeing new people.

"Many new faces; these are families, senior citizens, single people who are really struggling to pay rent on minimum wage and struggling to pay rent in our city," she explains.

Fyfe says every month that passes brings more people to their doors.

"It’s a sign of the times," she says. "We really do need to do more to garner more community support because we really cannot meet the need."

David McConomy, who is the organization’s secretary treasurer, says the increased demand comes as the organization sees its own costs going up because of inflation.

"Something as simple as cereal. We used to be able to get boxes of cereal for $2. It’s now about $4.50," he says. "And so it is a very expensive process to be able to do."

He says, pre-pandemic, they were see an average of 80 people per day through their hot meal program; now they can see more than 240 per day.

On Saturday, the fundraiser was in its second day, and had the public coming out with donations.

Dropping off canned goods, pasta sauces and other things, Sandy Kelly says she wanted to drop off items that she enjoys so that someone else could as well.

"I feel like it’s important to help those who are in need," she says. "I like to share what I have."

There will be two more dates for the public to drop off goods at the Taylor AutoMall at 2440 Princess St. - Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. It’s happening between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Donations can also be made on their website.