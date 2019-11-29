For years it has been an strictly American tradition: Black Friday sales sending hundreds of thousands of U.S. consumers to the malls hunting for bargains.

But other countries are taking up the tradition, especially online.

According to online shopping giant and Ottawa high tech company Shopify, in the first 12 hours of Black Friday sales, Canadians spent more per person than American consumers.

Shopify reports Americans spent $88.67 per person online, in US dollars. Canadians spent slightly more, at $90.40 per person online, in US dollars.

Shopify provided a statistical breakdown of which cities are the most active on Black Friday (London, England) the top products consumers are buying (makeup) and the percentage of cross border sales (20%).