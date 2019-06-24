

Could you call "Freedom 55" or the kids moving out of the house? A new national survey suggests Canadians are happier after age 55 and when they earn a higher income, but it also indicates that most don't consider money to be a key factor affecting their happiness. The Happiness Index compiled by Leger, asked Canadians across the country to rate their level of happiness on a scale of one to 10 and note which factors they believe influence their happiness the most. The online survey, conducted between June 11 and 17, found about half of respondents ranked their happiness as at least eight out of 10, with almost no difference between rural and urban areas.