Can you tell the difference between a human and ChatGPT?
ChatGPT, the popular OpenAI chatbot, is touted as a technology that can mimic human conversation and writing styles.
ChatGPT’s responses are based on the prompts it is given in the chat window. For example, if you tell it, “Describe Ottawa, Canada in one sentence” it will reply with this:
“Ottawa is the capital city of Canada, located in the eastern portion of southern Ontario on the banks of the Ottawa River.”
It’s free to use once you create an account and can be found online here: https://chat.openai.com/chat
But can you tell the difference between a simple news article written by a human being and one written by ChatGPT?
Here is the prompt CTVNewsOttawa.ca provided ChatGPT, which also served as the basis for the human writer.
Write a news article in Canadian Press style based on the following information:
This week, the NCC began the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Canada.
The NCC is relocating residence employees and preparing the main building for abatement and other related work. Over the coming weeks, the site will be closed to provide easier access for proper planning of this work, which will include the abatement of designated substances such as asbestos, as well as the removal of obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems. Procurement for this project will occur over the winter months to ensure the prompt start of abatement work in Spring 2023. The work to be carried out as part of this project must be completed regardless of any future decision on the residence.
Over the years, the NCC has commissioned several reports and studies in order to plan for future work. The state of the asset is well known, and risks have been duly controlled. Today, with continuously aging and worsening materials and systems, more significant actions must be taken to mitigate matters of great concern such as potential fire hazards, water damage and air quality issues. Relocating employees and closing the site is required to prevent these concerns from materializing and to ensure the integrity of this important Classified Heritage Asset.
This is a press release issued by the NCC on Nov. 17, 2022.
Here are two news articles based on this information. Can you tell which one was written by a human? The answer will be revealed tomorrow.
EXAMPLE A
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has announced that it will begin the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Canada, in order to conduct necessary abatement and maintenance work. The residence employees have been relocated, and the site will be closed over the coming weeks to facilitate proper planning and execution of the work.
The project, set to begin in Spring 2023, will include the abatement of designated substances such as asbestos, as well as the removal of obsolete mechanical, heating, and electrical systems. Procurement for the project will occur over the winter months in order to ensure a prompt start to the work.
The NCC has commissioned several reports and studies over the years to plan for future work on the residence. The state of the asset is well-known, and risks have been controlled, but with continuously aging and worsening materials and systems, more significant actions are needed to mitigate potential fire hazards, water damage, and air quality issues. By relocating employees and closing the site, the NCC hopes to prevent these concerns from materializing and to ensure the integrity of this important Classified Heritage Asset.
The work to be carried out as part of this project is a necessary step to protect this national heritage asset and will be completed regardless of any future decision on the residence. The National Capital Commission reminds the public that 24 Sussex Drive will remain closed to the public for the duration of the project.
EXAMPLE B
The National Capital Commission says 24 Sussex Dr. is officially closing.
The NCC says it began the process of closing the prime minister’s official residence this week, to prepare it for abatement and other related work.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not lived at the dilapidated residence since his election in 2015, opting instead to reside in Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall; however, some employees still work at 24 Sussex, but they are now being relocated.
“Over the coming weeks, the site will be closed to provide easier access for proper planning of this work, which will include the abatement of designated substances such as asbestos, as well as the removal of obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems,” the NCC said in a news release.
A recent report found the building was in critical condition and in need of significant repairs. It could cost more than $36.6 million to restore the building to “good” condition, the report found.
The NCC said drastic measures are needed to deal with the building’s many issues, including fire hazards, water damage, and air quality issues.
“Relocating employees and closing the site is required to prevent these concerns from materializing and to ensure the integrity of this important Classified Heritage Asset,” the NCC said.
The building was first erected in 1868 and became the prime minister’s official residence in 1950.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Deaths in Nova Scotia emergency rooms were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, an increase that a Nova Scotia Health official says was "not unexpected" as more patients -- and patients with more acute needs -- visited ERs.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Air Canada loses couple's luggage with cancer meds for nearly a month, sends to Dubai
A Canadian couple’s luggage containing cancer treatment medications was lost for nearly a month and travelled as far as Dubai before making it back to Canada.
-
Beloved Ontario chef set to be deported after spending nearly a decade in Canada
John Mulwa has called Canada home for nearly a decade. On Jan. 28, he will be deported back to Kenya, a country he fled because he felt his life was in danger.
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
A Colorado low is moving toward Quebec, and it’s expected to intensify as it tracks east. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings from the Quebec-Ontario border toward Quebec City.
-
Quebec cross-country skier reaches the South Pole solo in record time
Quebec cross-country skier Caroline Côté has achieved her goal: she has broken the world record for reaching the South Pole unassisted in the fastest time.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man wins precedent-setting fight for benefits after suffering brain injury
A northern Ontario man has won his fight for benefits from the company that insures his camper-trailer, even though he wasn’t driving it when he was injured
-
Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim
A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.
-
Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room
A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.
London
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted man
A dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
-
Strathroy woman sentenced to five years for impaired driving causing death of girl
Eight-year-old Nihal Toor of Virginia was visiting family in the London in July of 2020 when the car she was in was struck by an impaired driver
-
Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
'It takes a community': How a thrift store is helping vulnerable people land on their feet
An Indigenous-led thrift store in Winnipeg is taking action to help vulnerable people who were recently homeless land on their feet.
-
First Nations, Manitoba and feds team up on rental project for First Nations students
An apartment complex slated to open next year in Winnipeg is to provide First Nations students who have moved off reserve an affordable place to live while they pursue a post-secondary education.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man who killed former partner in impaired driving crash granted day parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed his former partner with whom he had two children has been granted day parole, despite pleas from the victim’s family to deny the request.
-
Grand River Hospital cares for record amount of patients in one day
Grand River Hospital in Kitchener says a new record has been broken when it comes to the number of individuals treated in a single day in the emergency department.
-
Police looking for individuals connected to alleged road rage incident
Waterloo regional police are looking to speak with two individuals they believed were involved in a road rage incident during which a handgun was brandished.
Calgary
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect
A Calgary man says his furnace vent constantly freezes up when temperatures dip below -20 C, which then shuts off power to his furnace.
-
Windsor Park residents fear effects of apartment building development if approved as-is
Windsor Park residents are worried a proposed five-storey apartment building will irrevocably change their quiet neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve seen it': Saskatoon children’s hospital overwhelmed
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is warning about an ongoing health crisis at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH).
-
When a minute lasts forever: Sask. mom still mourning son slain by gang
The mother of a gang member in Prince Albert, who was slain after kissing another member's girl, shares the story of how she thinks he became involved with the gang, and the hopes she had for his future.
-
BRIT is back: Western Canada’s premiere high school basketball tournament returns for 53rd year
The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back for it’s 53rd year, after the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus.
Edmonton
-
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: police
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
Amputations due to frostbite on the rise in Edmonton medical zone
More than 100 people in the Edmonton medical zone needed an amputation due to frostbite in each of the last two years, a level not seen in the past decade, officials say.
Vancouver
-
Only 4 of 334 'protection officers' have been hired for B.C. hospitals
Only four of the 334 “protection officers” announced for British Columbia hospitals in October have been hired, with most not expected to be on the job for months to come, CTV News has learned.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver
A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with an "extended" period of precipitation in the forecast.
-
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Regina
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police
A school division employee in the Weyburn, Sask. area has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, according to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS).
-
City of Regina offering grants and property tax breaks for construction on vacant lots
Regina is taking steps to reduce the growing number of abandoned buildings and vacant lots in inner city neighbourhoods by offering cash incentives and tax breaks for major property improvements.