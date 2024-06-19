Ottawa police seek missing 39-year-old woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Anna Pitseolak was last seen Thursday, June 13 at around 1:30 p.m. as she was leaving the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Pitseolak is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-5 (165 cm) and around 200 lbs (91 kg), with short red and pink hair and multiple facial piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue or gray jeans, black shoes, a black touque, and carrying a burgundy backpack.

She is known to frequent the Overbrook, Vanier and Carlingwood areas and is likely travelling on foot or by bus.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Anna is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 extension 7502.