These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa so far in 2024

    A red light camera at the intersection of Gladstone Avenue and Rochester Street in Ottawa. A red light camera at the intersection of Gladstone Avenue and Rochester Street in Ottawa.
    King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with more than 2,300 tickets issued for running red lights on the busy road in the first four months of the year.

    Newly released statistics show the red light camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Patrick Street issued 1,346 tickets in the January to April period, including 362 in April.

    The camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Andrew Street issued 532 tickets in the first four months of the year, including 130 in April. The camera on King Edward Avenue at Besserer Street has issued 502 tickets so far in 2024, including 115 tickets in April.

    Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued 14,887 tickets in the January to April period, including 4,101 in April.

    The camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Patrick has issued the most number of tickets through the first four months of the year.

    The camera on Wellington Street southbound at Bay Street is Ottawa's second-busiest camera, with 934 tickets issued in the January to April period. There were 226 drivers nabbed by the camera in April.

    Seven cameras have issued zero tickets so far this year, including cameras on Bank Street at Riverside Drive, Bay Street at Slater Street and Lyon Street at Slater Street.

    Here is a look at the top 15 red light camera locations so far in 2024 (January to April):

    • King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 1,346 tickets
    • Wellington Street southbound at Bay Street –934 tickets
    • King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 532 tickets
    • King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 502 tickets
    • Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick Road – 429 tickets
    • Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid Drive – 404 tickets
    • Kent Street northbound at Arlington – 395 tickets
    • Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland – 370 tickets
    • Elgin Street eastbound at Pretoria Bridge/Queen Elizabeth Driveway – 369 tickets
    • Catherine Street westbound at Kent Street – 361 tickets
    • Heron Road west of Bank Street – 357 tickets
    • Carling Avenue eastbound at Holly Acres – 354 tickets
    • Carling Avenue eastbound at Island Park Drive – 345 tickets
    • Catherine Street westbound at O'Connor/Hwy. 417 – 337 tickets
    • Russell Road southbound at St. Laurent Boulevard – 309 tickets

