Ottawa police seek help locating missing 58-year-old man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 58-year-old man.

Patrick Turner was last seen at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday leaving the area of Fallowfield and Greenbank roads.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Turner is described as white, 5-foot-10 (178 cm) and around 164 lbs (74 kg), with grey hair. He is visually impaired.

He was last seen wearing black square sunglasses, a black t-shirt with "Hummingbird Music Limited" written on the front, blue shorts and grey and brown running shoes.

He did not have his cane and may be walking with a hunched back, police said.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Patrick Turner is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 extension 7502.