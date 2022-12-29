California hockey team borrows gear for Bell Capital Cup after luggage lost

Two minor hockey teams from California whose gear was lost on their way to Ottawa will take the ice today at the Bell Capital Cup, thanks to an assist from the community.

The Orange County Hockey Club arrived in Ottawa at the start of the week in advance of the minor hockey tournament, but the players' equipment and luggage didn't arrive on the flight.

"We had seven bags, five hockey skates, snow boots, even simple things like underwear and toothpaste. We have nothing," father Michael Gilland said.

The two teams from Orange County spend months fundraising to be able to play in the Bell Capital Cup, but they faced the prospect of travelling thousands of kilometres and not being able to play.

"Everything is missing and I'm already used to that stuff, and it's just hard trying on new things," goalie Aydin Martinez told CTV News Ottawa.

On Wednesday, teams from across the city of Ottawa, the Senators, Valiquette's Source for Sports and Play It Again Sports in Kanata stepped forward to help Orange County get on the ice for the tournament.

"We're just fortunate enough some awesome people of Ottawa let us borrow all of their stuff and got us to play in the tournament," coach Carlos Marshall said.

Marshall said the teams went into "panic mode" on Wednesday when they realized the equipment may not arrive in time for the tournament.

"Started scrounging for gear, but again we're fortunate enough to have some people in the city bring us some gear and let us borrow it," Marshall said, adding they're hoping for a "miracle" and the regular equipment arriving soon.

"Ottawa has been amazing, they've really rallied behind us," parent Leigh-Anne Cantwell said. "We had several local parents and local hockey teams that came to the hotel with trucks full of stuff."

Cantwell says air tags on the equipment show all the bags are sitting at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, but Air Canada has said they shouldn't drive to Toronto to try to locate the bags.

Play It Again Sports and Valiquette's Source for Sports offered "heavy discounts" on equipment for the players, according to Cantwell.

Thanks to the last minute support, Orange County held a practice Wednesday night to try on the new equipment and prepare for the tournament, ahead of their first game on Thursday.

"We didn't have to change the schedule," Bell Capital Cup general manager Mark Sluban said. "We have 150 teams, when you have to take one team out of the schedule it has a domino effect that you can't imagine.