Three suspects in multiple frauds on Baseline Roads sought by Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an alleged theft and multiple fraud incidents that happened last month in the city's west end.

The alleged frauds happened in the 1900 block of Baseline Road, which is located near College Square.

Police say around 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 11, one of the suspects distracted a victim by offering help while another stole their credit card. The three suspects then used the stolen credit card to make multiple purchases.

The first suspect is described by police as a light-skinned man, around 40 years old, 5'10", with a short dark beard. At the time, he was wearing a black t-shirt, jean jacket and black baseball cap.

Suspect number two is described as a light-skinned woman, in her 40's, approximately 5'4", with long dark hair and a tattoo on her right forearm. At the time, she was wearing a white shirt, green pants, white shoes and sunglasses.

Police say the third suspect is described as a woman "possibly East Indian," with long black hair. At the time, she was seen wearing a long blue and white dress with a long-sleeve white shirt over top and black shoes. She was also seen carrying a white purse.

Anyone with information about these suspects are asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 2296, or to leave a tip anonymously crimestoppers.ca.