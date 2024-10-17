Seller sprayed with 'noxious substance' during online sales transaction in Ottawa, police say

The Ottawa Police Service is reminding people to avoid completing online sales transactions at their home after a person was allegedly sprayed with a "noxious substance" while meeting two buyers earlier this month.

Police are searching for two suspects after the incident in the area of Cambridge Street North and Arlington Avenue in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood on Oct. 8.

Police say an agreement was made through an online sale for a Moose Knuckles jacket, where the buyer and the seller agreed to meet outside of the seller's home. Two people visited the victim's home to complete the exchange.

"While suspect one was trying on the jacket, suspect two sprayed the seller in the face with a noxious substance and then both suspects fled the area on foot southbound on Cambridge Street," police said.

The victim was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police released photos of two suspects on Wednesday. One suspect was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and running shoes with yellow trim, according to police. The second suspect was wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black jeans, black running shoes with white trim and a flat brim black baseball hat.

The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify two suspects in connection to a personal robbery in Centretown on Oct. 8. (Ottawa Police Service/Release)

Police are reminding the public to be careful when organizing the exchange for online sales, and consider using a Safe Trade Exchange Zone at police stations.

"Or at a minimum, go to a well-light, video-surveilled, public place with a friend."

When conducting business through online marketplaces, police offer the following tips: