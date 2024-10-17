Ottawa to be home to first-of-its-kind reusable packaging program

We will learn more details today about a new pilot program set to launch in Ottawa that will provide residents with free reusable containers from local grocery stores and restaurants.

Called "Reuse Ottawa", the program aims to reduce plastic waste and serve as an example of a "circular economy" that encourages the reuse, repair, and recycling of containers, instead of creating more single-use plastic waste. It is being led by a group called the Circular Innovation Council, with support from the City of Ottawa and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It was first announced earlier this year but is expected to come online in Ottawa soon.

When it launches, it will be the first program of its kind in Canada at such a large scale. A significant portion of Ottawa will be part of the initial pilot program. The catchment area includes Centretown, the ByWard Market, the Glebe, Old Ottawa South, Mooney's Bay, Alta Vista, Greenboro, South Keys and Blossom Park, among other neighbourhoods. People will be able to borrow reusable containers for specific food products at select grocery stores within the area and then return them later to be repurposed. Technology company Reusables.com will provide smart return bins and will be able to track container movements through washing and distribution.

The Reuse Ottawa catchment area. (reuseottawa.ca)

Grocers such as Farm Boy, Sobeys, Metro, and Walmart Canada are on board, and the plan includes an eventual expansion to local restaurants.

In addition to reducing plastic waste, the goal is also to study how the project operates in Ottawa in order to eventually expand it to other areas.

An event is taking place at the Canadian Museum of Nature this morning to announce the launch of the Reuse Ottawa program, with comments from Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, and federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

This story will be updated. Check back later for new details.