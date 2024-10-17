Ottawa housing starts down 10 per cent in 2024, CMHC report shows

The City of Ottawa saw a boost in housing starts in September, but the number of new homes under construction in the capital is still 10 per cent lower than last year's numbers.

New statistics from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) show there were 1,510 housing starts in Ottawa in September, up from 1,232 housing starts in September 2023.

The housing starts included 184 single-family homes and 1,326 other homes.

CMHC says construction started on 5,884 homes, condominiums and apartments in Ottawa between January and September, down from 6,513 homes in 2024.

Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has set a target of 12,583 new dwellings for Ottawa in 2024 for the city to be eligible for funding under the Building Faster Fund. Municipalities will be eligible for funding if they reach 80 per cent or more of their annual housing targets.

Ottawa issued 6,134 building permits for new homes in the first six months of the year.

Across Canada, there were 18,806 housing starts in September, down 15 per cent from 2023.