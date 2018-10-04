

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





With the legalization of cannabis fast approaching, CAA says it has some stats about drivers in Ontario and how they use the drug before getting behind the wheel.

The results of an Ipsos survey, commissioned by CAA South-Central Ontario, suggest as many as 1.9 million drivers have gotten behind the wheel under the influence of cannabis; 735,000 in the past three months.

As many as 205,800 drivers have used both cannabis and alcohol before driving in the past three months.

52% of respondents say they feel they’re poorer drivers when they’re high. 57% say they believe there will be more drug-impaired drivers on the road once cannabis is legal.

The typical cannabis-impaired driver is 25-34 years old. 69% are men. 39% of cannabis-impaired drivers are novices, having only a G1 or G2 license, which has a zero tolerance for drugs or alcohol.

As for what to do about it, 75% of respondents favour stronger fines and penalties; 60% increases to education programs; 75% support more technology and equipment for police roadside testing.

The statistically representative study, commissioned by CAA and conducted by Ipsos in July 2018, surveyed 1000 Ontarians over the age of 19 who own, lease or drive a vehicle and have a valid driver's license.