Bylaw issues 719 tickets for illegal parking on a street near Ottawa Hospital General Campus
Ottawa Bylaw officers are issuing an average of two tickets a day to motorists parking illegally on a road across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
Signs posted on Lynda Lane show motorists can park for a maximum of two hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa show Bylaw officers have issued 719 tickets to vehicles parked in the Lynda Lane area since Jan. 1 for parking in excess of the posted time limits.
The fine for parking in excess of the posted time limit is $70, with an early payment option of $50.
No-stopping zone
Motorists are also being warned to watch where they park on Lynda Lane this winter.
A "no-stopping zone" is in effect on a section of the eastern side of Lynda Lane, from Lynda Lane to Smyth Road, between Dec. 1 and March 31. The city of Ottawa says the no-stopping restriction on a section of Lynda Lane during the winter is for snow removal and safety.
Bylaw Services tells CTV News Ottawa 1,144 tickets were issued to motorists for parking in the no-stopping zone on Lynda Lane between Dec. 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. The fine for parking in a no-stopping zone is $130, with an early option payment of $110.
“Parking restrictions are implemented along Lynda Lane to facilitate winter maintenance and to ensure access for emergency vehicles during winter months when snowbanks can hinder such access," Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman said in a statement. "The seasonal parking restrictions have been in effect for this area since December 2018."
Bylaw officers issued 2,060 tickets to vehicles parked in the no-stopping zone on Lynda Lane from Dec. 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, and 2,052 tickets were handed out between Dec. 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics, Gould warns of impact on Canadians
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Norman Lear, producer of TV's 'All in the Family' and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
Boston woman paddleboarding near Bahamas resort killed in shark attack, police say
A 44-year-old American visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort Monday, according to local authorities.
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Florida man, already facing death for a 1998 murder, now indicted for a 2nd. Detectives fear others
A convicted murderer already on Florida's death row for the 1998 slaying of one woman is now charged with a second killing that happened two weeks later, with investigators believing he may be tied to even more deaths.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service marks 106 years since the Halifax Explosion
The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service was held Wednesday at the Bell Tower in the city's Fort Needham Memorial Park.
-
'This is a very serious issue:' St. Stephen declares local state of emergency after homeless person dies
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
Toronto
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
-
Moviegoers evacuated from Vaughan cinema after suspects sprayed unknown substance in theatre
About 200 people were forced to evacuate a movie theatre in Vaughan on Tuesday night after two suspects sprayed an unknown substance in the cinema during a screening.
Montreal
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a home daycare near Montreal.
-
Tributes planned for 14 women killed at Polytechnique in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal will be paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
-
Quebec says it wants to study health care reform bill for 3 extra days
The Quebec government says it is prepared to study its health care reform for three extra days next week.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
London
-
Car slams into building during Wednesday morning commute
No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building just west of downtown London. According to police, it happened at 6:53 a.m. at the corner of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. attracts another major development, will sit next to Volkswagen plant
It's a 67-acre property at the southeast corner of Highbury Avenue South and Ron McNeil Line, and it's now open for business after being snapped up by Brantford-based Vicano Construction.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Record-setting teddy bear toss night at Budweiser Gardens
Jared Woolley's first OHL goal had fans out of their seats at Budweiser Gardens to toss their teddy bears.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for witnesses in crash that left man with life-threatening injuries
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses of a Monday morning crash in the RM of Springfield that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Winnipeg MP behind push for Red Dress Alert system
The federal government has begun consultations on a public notification system for missing Indigenous women and girls.
-
99 and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.
-
Proposal to Waterloo council would see 12 highrises built on former factory site
A proposed development could dramatically change Waterloo’s skyline.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport preparing for holiday rush
With the holiday season here, the Calgary International Airport is gearing up for its busiest time of year.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Highway travel west of Calgary expected to deteriorate Wednesday and Thursday
After record heat in southern Alberta and B.C. Tuesday, Wednesday’s forecast mirrors the US post office creed – with rain, sleet, snow and ice all possible.
-
Calgary charity looks for donors to adopt a family
There are 635 families registered for Closer to Home Community Services' Adopt-A-Family program and more than half of them still need to be adopted for the holiday season.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Sask. mammogram plan facing questions after opposition reveals donations from contracted health provider
The Government of Saskatchewan is facing questions after a subsidiary of a private health firm currently contracted by the province was found to have donated nearly $20,000 to the Saskatchewan Party.
-
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
Assault victim's death being investigated as homicide on northern First Nation
A person's death on a First Nation in northern Alberta is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Vancouver
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAiD
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
Christine Sinclair calls time on international career in emotional farewell game
Christine Sinclair went out the way she wanted to. With a win.
-
Family says Fraser Health failed missing Maple Ridge woman
A Maple Ridge family is desperately searching for a woman who vanished 13 days ago after security escorted her out of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.
Regina
-
Many Sask. Ukrainians in support of celebrating Christmas on December 25
Back in July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law officially moving the Christmas Day holiday to Dec. 25 as opposed to Jan. 7, when the Russian Orthodox Church recognizes it.
-
Nearly half of Sask. residents polled want changes made to current pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s new pronoun law is garnering support from 55 per cent of people who took part in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll., but many also want to see changes made to the current legislation.
-
Remaining suspects at large in Moose Jaw robbery, confinement case now in custody: police
Moose Jaw police say the final two suspects at large believed to be involved in a robbery and forcible confinement incident are now in custody.