There's growing frustration by business owners in Ottawa's downtown forced to remain closed because of the "Freedom Convoy" protest.

The Rideau Centre was scheduled to reopen Monday, but since authorities could not guarantee a safe reopening, the website states they will remain closed and the decision to open again will be evaluated on a daily basis.

"It’s been hard to operate," said Tee, a downtown business owner. "The logistics of delivery drivers able to get in and the safety of our staff. It’s been very stressful."

Restrictions for indoor dining lifted Jan. 31, but with the occupation, some restaurants made the difficult decision to remain closed out of safety.

"We have a wonderful team, a lot of talent, an amazing menu but we cannot open our doors," said Devinder Choudhary, the owner of Aiana on O’Connor Street. The convoy of trucks and vehicles is limiting access to the restaurant for staff and customers.

"There’s a sense of helplessness, there's nothing we can do."

With no end to the occupation in sight and Valentine's Day around the corner, he’s afraid of losing even more business.

"We are almost fully booked for that service and I'm not sure we will be able to offer this wonderful planned experience for our guests," he said.

Some in the hospitality industry created an Ottawa Restaurant Fund. The money going towards overhead costs and directly to employees affected by the repeated lockdowns from the pandemic and the protest.

"The goal is to raise at least $250,000," said Joe Thottungal, owner of Thali. 'All the restaurants in the red zone will be the first priority to apply."

In just 48 hours, more than $15,000 was raised.

Organizers are in the process of forming a committee who will be in charge of distributing the funds. Details on how restaurant owners can apply for a grant is expected in the coming days.

"There are hundreds, if not thousands of employee restaurant workers hurting. We need to help them and we need to help them now," said Choudhary.