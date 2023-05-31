Burn ban in effect for the city of Ottawa

The Ottawa Fire Service has issued an Open Air Fire Ban for the city of Ottawa, as hot and dry weather continues to grip the capital.

Record-breaking temperatures are in the forecast for the next three days, with Environment Canada calling for a high of 32 C on Wednesday, 33 C on Thursday and 31 C on Friday.

Ottawa has not received any rain over the past week, and has only received 7.9 mm of rain since the Victoria Day long weekend.

During the Open Air Fire Ban, campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during the ban.

"All open air fires are prohibited during a ban, including properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit," Ottawa Fire said in a statement.

"This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, as well as campfires."A fire ban is declared by the Fire Chief and is based largely on environmental conditions.

Quebec's ministry of natural resources has issued a ban on open fires in Gatineau, Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais, Pontiac and Papineau.