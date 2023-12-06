OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Brrr! Cold Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa

    A man crosses a snowbank after getting off an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang A man crosses a snowbank after getting off an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

    Commuters can expect a chilly Wednesday as the wind chill will hit double digit freezing temperatures this morning.

    Environment Canada calls for daytime highs of minus 8 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning, which will clear up by noon.

    Wind chill at minus 10 C in the morning will reach minus 15 C this afternoon.

    Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The temperatures will reach minus 15 C with a wind chill of minus 13 C this evening and minus 19 C overnight.

    The snow will return on Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be minus 7 C with a wind chill of minus 19 C in the morning and minus 10 C in the afternoon.

    Warmer temperatures will return this weekend with a high of plus 5 C on Saturday and plus 4 C on Sunday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023

    Time magazine has named Taylor Swift its 'Person of the Year' for 2023. The designation, Time says, 'is based on the editors' assessment of the individual who most shaped the headlines over the previous 12 months, for better or for worse.'

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News