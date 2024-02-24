Brockville, Ont. to hold '#StandWithUkraine' event Saturday, 2 years after Russia's invasion

Residents in Brockville will be standing with Ukraine on Saturday afternoon to mark two years to the day Russia invaded the country.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A moment of silence will be held at 3 p.m.

This is the first time the Ukrainian community is gathering in Brockville. Communities around the world will be holding similar events on Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kyiv, joining other world leaders, and reiterating Canada’s support for Ukraine.

