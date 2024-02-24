OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Brockville, Ont. to hold '#StandWithUkraine' event Saturday, 2 years after Russia's invasion

    A Ukrainian flag flies on a flagpole at Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) A Ukrainian flag flies on a flagpole at Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share

    Residents in Brockville will be standing with Ukraine on Saturday afternoon to mark two years to the day Russia invaded the country.

    The event will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A moment of silence will be held at 3 p.m.

    This is the first time the Ukrainian community is gathering in Brockville. Communities around the world will be holding similar events on Saturday.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kyiv, joining other world leaders, and reiterating Canada’s support for Ukraine.

    More details to come ...

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News