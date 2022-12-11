Brockville man deemed high-risk offender arrested for alleged breach of conditions

Brockville police say a 59-year-old man whom police warned was a high-risk offender living in the community has been arrested for allegedly violating his release conditions.

Police issued a notice Wednesday that Eugene Soucy, who had completed a sentence for various sexual and financial crimes, was living in Brockville and he could be at a high risk to reoffend.

Soucy was prohibited from attending schools, daycares, playgrounds, community centres, or public parks and swimming areas where people under 16 could reasonably be present. He was also barred from jobs or volunteer positions in which he would be in a position of authority or trust towards anyone under 16.

In a news release Sunday, Brockville police said a tip from a youth prompted an investigation and Soucy was taken into custody on a charge of breaching a prohibition order.

Soucy had been convicted for crimes including prostitution of a person under 18, sexual interference toward a person under 16, sexual assault, and numerous theft and fraud counts. Police said the crimes took place between 1998 and 2013.