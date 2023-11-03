Bridgehead's new tipping policy stirs controversy

Ottawa’s Bridgehead Coffee has recently implemented a new tipping policy that has raised concerns among customers and employees.

The change allows managers to share in the tips previously designated solely for the employees.

The shift in tipping protocol is not sitting well with some people.

"From when I used to work there, the managers didn't work that much on the floor, or at least mine in particular didn't," said Bess Kennedy-Maiczan, a former Bridgehead employee who now manages Happy Goat Coffee.

"In particular cases, it can and can't make sense. For them and the way they're structured, I don't think it makes sense."

The policy change at Bridgehead has also drawn criticism from Sean McKenny, the president of the Ottawa and District Labour Council. McKenny says one reason for the decision might be Bridgehead's way of avoiding a salary raise for its managers.

"It's one of those things that you shake your head at,” said McKenny.

“What the requirement is is that a certain amount of hours have to be spent on the floor. So one of the concerns is that the managers will spend more time on the floor and therefore reduce the amount of time that baristas are needed at the workplace as well."

Happy Goat Coffee says they are following a different approach.

"Every time we get an increase in the minimum wage, we actually increase all of the salaries,” said Happy Goat owner Henry Assad.

Managers at Happy Goat are included in the pool of tips, based on their hours, which is a minimum of 30 hours per week.

“We believe that it should be shared if the managers are on the floor serving the public," Assad said.

Mixed opinions among Bridgehead customers

Bridgehead customers also have varying opinions on the matter. Some are in favor of sharing tips with managers, provided they are actively contributing to customer service.

A Bridgehead Coffee store in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/ CTV News Ottawa)

“If a manager is going to serve me then absolutely,” said Melvin Larocque, a Bridgehead regular.

“But if he's just sitting in the backroom collecting money – no."

Others say they strongly oppose this change, as they primarily intend their tips to be for the frontline employees.

“I'm not tipping the manager, I'm tipping the employee,” adds another customer.

“And I don't like that. Especially young students and things like that. It's not fair.”

Dave Gasnick, spoke to staff about this very issue as he was purchasing his coffee.

"The staff, I asked them about this, and they're actually satisfied that the managers deserve the tips that they're getting," he said.

Bridgehead Coffee did not respond or provide any comments or interviews regarding their new tipping policy despite repeated requests from CTV News.