Bridgehead reversing its plan to share tips with management

Following a company vote, Bridgehead Coffee shops will no longer require baristas to split their tips with managers.

More than 80 per cent of staff, including managers, who responded to a survey of employees, called for scrapping the new tipping policy.

The popular coffee chain received public backlash earlier this month for the policy which many coffee-drinkers say is unfair to workers.

“I hope they get more money, but not on the backs of the baristas,” said coffee drinker Sue Nevitte.

“Everybody deserves a living wage, whatever that takes, but it shouldn't be at the expense of frontline workers.”

In a statement to CTV News, Bridgehead's president Paul Pascal said they are grateful to the team members who shared their concerns about the tipping policy.

“We listened to our team and, as a result, decided to reverse the policy,” he said.

The original policy change came on the heels of a boost in minimum wage, causing many to think that this was a way for Bridgehead to avoid giving their managers a raise.

Bridgehead says that issue has also been resolved.

“We will also provide our managers with raises to recognize their role in delivering exceptional hospitality to our valued guests,” Pascal said.

The Ottawa and District Labour Council President, Sean McKenny, praised the decision and says public pressure worked.

“It’s a positive thing on behalf of bridgehead,” McKenny said.

“You know clearly they recognize that they made an error. I think it's great that they allowed the staff to cast a ballot for it.”

Many customers say they are experiencing 'tip-fatigue' following the COVID-19 pandemic and the prices of everyday goods increasing.

“When I go into these places and I pick up a coffee to-go, I do think it's weird that they're asking for 20 per cent, 15 per cent and 10 per cent,” said coffee-drinker Sonja Payette.

“I tip very healthy tips for great service which is I think is what it's designed to do. Typically not in coffee shops," added Derek Mainville, another customer.

But others are more willing to pay it forward for their morning coffee, with many saying service workers who make minimum wage deserve good tips.

“It's really nice to reward for someone for being a really good barista or salesperson,” said customer Jennifer Stone.