Boil water advisory lifted for Gatineau Secor

The boil water advisory that was issued for parts of Gatineau Friday has been lifted. As a precautionary measure, the City of Gatineau issued the advisory for homes in the La Blanche area Friday.

The city said on its website the advisory was issued for nearly 300 homes.

Residents were asked to boil the water for at least one minute before using it.

"Analyses and tests confirm that the water is safe to consume."

"Affected residents should open all taps and let the water run for one minute or until it runs cold before using it. The same procedure must be followed for water fountains, and any ice that was made during the advisory should be discarded," said the city in an update on Saturday.

More information is available on the city’s website.