Body found in downtown apartment building not suspicious
Ottawa Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a downtown apartment building Monday night. (FILE)
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 7:29PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 7, 2018 12:10AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a body discovered in a downtown apartment building Monday night is not suspicious.
Police responded to an incident at 240 Frank Street just before 5:30 p.m.
The investigation is over. Police have cleared the scene.