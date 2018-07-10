

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Music fans are being asked to leave the bags at home for tonight’s lineup at RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

The Foo Fighters headline the fifth night of music at the festival at LeBreton Flats.

Bluesfest spokesperson Joe Reilly tells CTV News at 5 that they’re encouraging fans not to bring large bags and chairs to the concert.

New security procedures at Bluesfest this year include a limit on bag sizes to 12” x 12” x 6”, and all fans must pass through airport style security scanners.

Reilly says “if people can leave their bags at home, just bring their water bottles down empty with them, it will make things go a lot quicker” at the security lines.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend tonight’s concerts at Bluesfest.

After complaints about security lines on opening night, Reilly says organizers worked out the security lines over the weekend. He says no one waited more than 10-15 minutes in line Saturday or Sunday.