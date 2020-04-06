OTTAWA -- Good morning!

The forecast for Monday calls for a pleasant day of sunshine with a high of 12°C.

The usual high for this time in April is around 8°C.

Tonight, expect a few clouds and a low of 0°C.

Tuesday's forecast looks the same as Monday's: mainly sunny with a high of 12°C.

The outlook for Wednesday calls for a cloudy sky with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8°C.

Ottawa By-law says it is out of the warning phase and is ticketing people who ignore directives to limit gatherings or who use park equipment, while the City aims to curb the spread of COVID-19.