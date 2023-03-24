Biden visits Parliament Hill: Day two of the U.S. president’s trip to Ottawa
Road closures are in effect and security is heightened in the downtown core today as U.S. President Joe Biden continues his visit to the capital.
Biden arrived on Parliament Hill late Friday morning after arriving in Ottawa last night. He will spend most of the day there, attending a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and delivering an address to Parliament at 1:50 p.m. This evening, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend a "gala dinner" at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.
A small crowd gathered along Wellington Street to watch the president's motorcade travel from the Fairmont Chateau Laurier to Parliament Hill. One person was carrying a giant Canadian flag.
There is a heightened security presence around the Parliamentary Precinct during Biden's visit, with several roads closed and Ottawa police, the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces in place.
A police officer uses sighting equipment to observe a perimeter as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden take part in a meeting on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Bidens are scheduled to depart Ottawa later this evening.
Here's a look at what you need to know about President Biden's second day in Ottawa.
President Biden's itinerary for Friday
11:15 a.m. – Biden was scheduled to arrive on Parliament Hill for a welcoming ceremony inside West Block. However, he arrived late and the welcome ceremony began about 30 minutes behind schedule.
He was then scheduled to attend a bilateral meeting with Trudeau, then the two will have a larger meeting with officials from both the U.S. and Canadian governments.
1:50 p.m. – Biden addresses Parliament
3:45 p.m. – Biden and Trudeau will hold a joint media availability at the Sir John A. Macdonald building
6:30 p.m. – Biden, the first lady and the American delegation will attend a "gala dinner" hosted by Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.
A senior U.S. official told reporters Biden will have a pull-aside meeting with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre today.
First Lady of the United States itinerary
Jill Biden and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are scheduled to attend several events today.
Biden and Gregoire Trudeau visited youth taking part in a curling program at the Rideau Curling Club and hosted a "conversation to discuss youth wellness and mental health."
First lady Jill Biden, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau watch as youth playing curling at the Rideau Curling Club during U.S. President Joe Biden's official trip in Ottawa, on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The two will also visit the National Gallery of Canada, where they'll take in an exhibit by Canadian women artists and have lunch before joining President Biden for his address to Parliament.
Road Closures
There will be several road closures and traffic disruptions in Ottawa today due to the president's visit.
The following city of Ottawa roads will be closed until 11 p.m.:
- Wellington Street, between Metcalfe Street and Mackenzie Avenue
- Rideau Street, between Mackenzie Avenue and Dalhousie Street
- Elgin Street, between Queen and Wellington streets
- Mackenzie Avenue, between Murray and Rideau streets
- Colonel By Drive, between Daly Avenue and Rideau Street
- Sussex Drive (southbound), between Rideau and George streets
There will be temporary disruptions on the following roads throughout the day:
- Wellington Street (westbound), between Kent and Metcalfe streets
- Wellington Street (eastbound), between Lyon and Metcalfe streets
- Metcalfe Street, between Queen and Wellington streets
- O’Connor Street, between Queen and Wellington streets
- Bank Street, between Queen and Wellington streets
- Sussex Drive, between Rideau Street and Princess Avenue
- Princess Avenue, between Sir George-Étienne Parkway and Sussex Drive
- Sir George-Étienne Parkway, between Bearbrook Road and Princess Avenue
- Aviation Parkway, north of Montreal Road
- Airport Parkway, between the Ottawa International Airport and Bronson Avenue
- Bronson Avenue, between Holmwood Avenue and Airport Parkway
- Colonel By Drive, between Hog’s Back Road and Daly Avenue
- Sussex Drive, between George Street and Princess Avenue
While President Biden's motorcade is moving, the Macdonald-Cartier and Alexandra bridges will have "intermittent and temporary closures in both directions" for all vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic.
Where to see the U.S. President
Neither the White House nor the Prime Minister's Office has said whether there will be any impromptu stops for the U.S.president while in Ottawa.
People will be able to see the president as the motorcade travels through the Parliamentary Precinct and to the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.
In 2009, former President Barack Obama visited the ByWard Market during his first visit to the capital.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo says bus service will be detoured from Rideau Street to the Mackenzie King Bridge due to the president's visit. The following routes will be detoured until 10 p.m. Friday - 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 97, 99, 111, 299.
Some OC Transpo bus routes and Para Transpo service will experience travel delays due to road closures and various routes will experience detours during select time periods.
The O-Train will be operating as regularly scheduled, with stops at Rideau Station.
Aircraft over Ottawa
Transport Canada announced Thursday morning it has issued a NOTAM (notice to air missions) restricting the operation of all aircraft, including drones, within a five nautical mile radius of Parliament Hill (about 9 kilometres). They have also issued the same restriction within a 24 nautical mile radius of the Ottawa airport (about 44 kilometres).
The notices will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, about the length of the president's planned stay. Regularly scheduled commercial and cargo flights, along with police, military and medevac flights, are excluded from those restrictions.
NORAD warns Ottawa residents may see military aircraft in the sky during President Biden's visit to the capital.
CF-18 Hornet fighter jets and CH-146 Griffon helicopters may be in the skies over Ottawa.
A RCMP helicopter circles over Parliament Hill in Ottawa Friday, March 24, 2023, in advance of the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Where to watch live coverage
Live coverage of the visit continues today on CTV News Channel. For the latest updates on the trip, including Biden’s address to Parliament, follow our live blog launching Friday on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app.
With files from CTV News senior digital parliamentary reporter Rachel Aiello
