Bell Let's Talk supports mental health initiatives during COVID-19 pandemic
OTTAWA -- Bell Let’s Talk is providing new funding for five organizations delivering mental health supports to youth, families and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of a $5 million increase in Bell Let’s Talk funding in response to the novel coronavirus spread, donations have been made to the following organizations:
- Canadian Red Cross
- Canadian Mental Health Association
- Kids Help Phone
- Revivre
- Strongest Families Institute
Bell Let’s Talk says the funding will enable the organizations to enhance their efforts to support Canadians confronting isolation, anxiety and other challenges during the crisis.
In a statement, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada Mirko Bibic says “we’ve increased Bell Let’s Talk funding by $5 million in direct response to the COVID-19 crisis, and are pround to be working with the Red Cross, CMHA, Kids Help Phone, Revivre and Strongest Families to immediately direct new mental health resources where they’re needed most.”