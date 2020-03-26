OTTAWA -- Bell Let’s Talk is providing new funding for five organizations delivering mental health supports to youth, families and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a $5 million increase in Bell Let’s Talk funding in response to the novel coronavirus spread, donations have been made to the following organizations:

Canadian Red Cross

Canadian Mental Health Association

Kids Help Phone

Revivre

Strongest Families Institute

Bell Let’s Talk says the funding will enable the organizations to enhance their efforts to support Canadians confronting isolation, anxiety and other challenges during the crisis.

In a statement, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada Mirko Bibic says “we’ve increased Bell Let’s Talk funding by $5 million in direct response to the COVID-19 crisis, and are pround to be working with the Red Cross, CMHA, Kids Help Phone, Revivre and Strongest Families to immediately direct new mental health resources where they’re needed most.”