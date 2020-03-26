OTTAWA -- Bell Let’s Talk is providing new funding for five organizations delivering mental health supports to youth, families and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a $5 million increase in Bell Let’s Talk funding in response to the novel coronavirus spread, donations have been made to the following organizations:

  • Canadian Red Cross
  • Canadian Mental Health Association
  • Kids Help Phone
  • Revivre
  • Strongest Families Institute

Bell Let’s Talk says the funding will enable the organizations to enhance their efforts to support Canadians confronting isolation, anxiety and other challenges during the crisis.

In a statement, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada Mirko Bibic says “we’ve increased Bell Let’s Talk funding by $5 million in direct response to the COVID-19 crisis, and are pround to be working with the Red Cross, CMHA, Kids Help Phone, Revivre and Strongest Families to immediately direct new mental health resources where they’re needed most.”