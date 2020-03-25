OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health wants Ottawa residents to know “it’s OK to not be OK” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department has set up a website discussing Mental Health and COVID-19.

It says “it is completely normal that this current situation is affecting your mental health. Please do not feel ashamed of speaking to someone about any mental health concerns.”

We know things aren't easy right now and it's completely normal to need support. That's why we've built a website where you'll find the #MentalHealth resources available to you as you work to #FlattenTheCurve: https://t.co/hU2DgVcJlX — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) March 25, 2020

The Distress Centre of Ottawa reported a 30 per cent increase in calls last week. March 22 was the busiest day in history” of the Distress Line.

Here is a list of Mental Health Resources available for you

The Mental Health Crisis Line (24 hours a day/7 days a week) 613-722-6914

Distress Centre of Ottawa (24 hours a day/7 days a week) 613-238-3311

Kids Help Phone (bilingual) 1-800-668-6868

Good 2 Talk (bilingual) 1-866-925-5454

First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line 24/7 (Bilingual, Other) 1-855-242-3310

Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre Crisis Line 24/7 (English) 613-562-2333 24hr Line: 613-562-2333