Mental Health Resources available in Ottawa during COVID-19
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health wants Ottawa residents to know “it’s OK to not be OK” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department has set up a website discussing Mental Health and COVID-19.
It says “it is completely normal that this current situation is affecting your mental health. Please do not feel ashamed of speaking to someone about any mental health concerns.”
The Distress Centre of Ottawa reported a 30 per cent increase in calls last week. March 22 was the busiest day in history” of the Distress Line.
Here is a list of Mental Health Resources available for you
The Mental Health Crisis Line (24 hours a day/7 days a week) 613-722-6914
Distress Centre of Ottawa (24 hours a day/7 days a week) 613-238-3311
Kids Help Phone (bilingual) 1-800-668-6868
Good 2 Talk (bilingual) 1-866-925-5454
First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line 24/7 (Bilingual, Other) 1-855-242-3310
Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre Crisis Line 24/7 (English) 613-562-2333 24hr Line: 613-562-2333