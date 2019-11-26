Hey Babe Cosmetics

www.heybabecosmetics.ca

Bewildher Fitwear

www.bewildher.com - Use code asseenonctv for 10% off

Boreal Folk Apothecary

www.borealfolk.ca

Fiasco Gelato

Go to www.fiascogelato.ca/dollaroff for $1.00 off

Hudson + Hobbs

www.hudsonandhobbs.com - Use code shop15 for 15% off

Sherri French - Spokesperson + Co-Founder of Capital M Media

Frustrated with the number of plastic sandwich bags her daughters were using while living in China in 2013, Sherri put her automotive background to good use, creating the first non-fabric, reusable snack bag. Three years later, her company, Spbang, (a nod to her Canadian heritage and love of road hockey) boasts distributors around the world. Her products have been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, & MSNBC Your Business.