Bear spotted in west Ottawa neighbourhood

Ottawa police say they are aware of a bear in a west Ottawa neighbourhood.

"We are aware of a bear in the Centrepointe area and are working with partners to determine the appropriate course of action," police said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Earlier Wednesday, doorbell camera video sent to CTV Ottawa showed the bear wandering around Briargreen, which is near Centrepointe.

The video shows the bear on a homeowner's driveway and lawn before it wanders off elsewhere.

College ward Coun. Laine Johnson tweeted there have been several bear sightings in the area and warned people to put away bird feeders, bring in garbage or other food sources, and keep pets inside.

"We all love seeing wildlife, so let's not contribute to the circumstances that lead to animals being needlessly killed," she said.

Last month, Ottawa police shot and killed a bear in Kanata that had been wandering into backyards and eating birdseed from feeders.

That led to an outcry about why the bear was shot instead of relocated.

Authorities are reminding people never to approach a bear. The Ontario govenrment has resources on how to be 'bear wise.'