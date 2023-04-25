Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
Residents and councillors are looking for answers after Ottawa police shot and killed a black bear that was spotted near homes in the west end over the past few days.
Ottawa police shot and killed the bear Monday evening in a backyard in Kanata's Bridlewood neighbourhood. The approximately two-year-old bear had been spotted near homes and in backyards eating birdseed.
Police said in a statement that when officers arrived Monday night, they found the animal close to homes and "deemed it to be a significant public safety risk."
Officers worked to safely remove the bear from the area, but "after exhausting all available options, it became clear that the animal could not be safely relocated," police said.
"Regrettably, the bear had to be put down to ensure the safety of residents in the surrounding area."
SEVERAL AGENCIES HAD BEEN TRACKING BEAR
The shooting followed days of efforts by several agencies, including the city of Ottawa, to humanely trap and relocate the bear.
The bear was first spotted in the Bells Corners neighbourhood last Wednesday.
On Friday, Ottawa Bylaw said the city and the National Capital Commission were working with the province's ministry of natural resources to humanely trap the animal and return it to the wilderness.
Then, earlier Monday, a senior bylaw official told staff in an email that the bear had been spotted in the Bridlewood area of Kanata and was not showing signs of aggression.
"He is calmly looking for food having recently come out of hibernation," said the email obtained by CTV News. "He’s literally just gnashing on birdseed coming from feeders in those yards. When it runs out, he wanders off. He has a yellow tag on his left ear. Totally chill bear, I might add, as they often are."
Whenever there was any movement of vehicles or humans, he would go in the opposite direction, the email added.
The NCC set up two live traps in the Greenbelt near where the bear was spotted. Ontario's ministry of natural resources was also involved, advising residents to call their Bear Wise Hotline.
With all those agencies working on relocating the bear, it's unclear what happened that put police in a position to shoot it.
A city of Ottawa spokesman declined an interview request, saying they couldn't accommodate one because it was an Ottawa police-led call.
CTV News has reached out to the ministry of natural resources for comment.
Police said Monday night that although the bear's death was not the outcome anyone wanted, "it was a necessary action to prevent harm to our community."
"We appreciate the concern that has been expressed about this incident, and we want to assure the public that we will continue to work closely with our partners to promote wildlife safety."
- READ MORE: City working to trap a bear spotted in Ottawa's west end
COUNCILLOR 'DISTRESSED' BEAR WAS KILLED
Coun. Laine Johnson, in whose ward the bear was originally spotted, said she was "distressed" to learn that the bear had been killed.
"When we have residential neighbourhoods that are bordering on these green spaces, euthanizing an animal, killing an animal, is not the solution we are going for," she said.
"I believe this could have been a success story for the city of Ottawa, but unfortunately a different decision has been reached."
Johnson said she has been on the phone with senior police leadership, but when she asked why the bear was impacting public safety, she was "unable to receive full details."
Coun. Allan Hubley, in whose ward the bear was shot, said there are "a lot of questions" on both sides of the issue.
"There's residents that are wanting to know: What's the policy? How did it lead to end up being shot versus trapped?" he said. "And then there's others that worry about the safety or their family and their pets, when there's bears climbing in and out of the yard."
Hubley said it's too early to tell what happened Monday night and where the "breakdown" happened after so many agencies were tracking the bear for days.
"Something happened last night that police made the decision that for the safety of the nearby residents that the bear had to be put down," he said. "We're trying to piece it together and we'll find out what exactly happened here."
Hubley also asked residents to consider removing food sources from their backyards, including birdseed.
"Don't put your bird feeders out this early in the spring. It's like candy to a bear. … Hold off a couple of weeks."
- with files from Jackie Perez, CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
House committee begins study of possible breast implant registry
The House of Commons Health Committee has begun a study to explore the feasibility of a nationwide breast implant registry, including the scope and function of such a registry.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
Toronto
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
'He was dying': Toronto family left on hold with 911 while trying to revive choking 1-year-old
A Toronto family said they were placed on hold when they called 911 to get emergency help for their one-year-old son who stopped breathing after he choked on cereal.
-
Subway service resumes following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
-
Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost
To address the growing homeless population, the Ontario government has announced that it will be investing an additional $202 million annually into the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program.
Winnipeg
-
Portage and Main could get elevated walking bridges, raised gardens in makeover
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
Stolen truck results in police chase from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences following a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck that started in Winnipeg Sunday night and ended in Portage la Prairie Monday morning.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
A resident says he was working inside a nearby building when he witnessed the shooting and called 911.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
-
RM denies permit for Saskatoon green bin waste facility
The RM that surrounds Saskatoon has indicated it will not accept material from the the city's new green bins, but the move won't jeopardize the program, according to the city.
-
Sask. man guilty of second-degree murder for killing ex-wife's cousin
A Warman man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of his ex-wife’s cousin.
Edmonton
-
'I didn't know how to react': Resident describes tense moments during grass fire in northwest Edmonton
Residents of a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood are waiting to find out what caused a grass fire that threatened their homes on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
Effluent from Whitecourt pulp mill spills into Athabasca River
Cleanup is underway after a spill at a pulp mill near Whitecourt.
Vancouver
-
British Columbia’s Tyson Venegas advances to American Idol Top 12
Tyson Venegas, a 17-year-old high school student from Port Moody, B.C., is now a member of the Top 12 contestants on American Idol.
-
Search of inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison results in seizure of $32K worth of contraband
About $32,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized from a prison in Abbotsford last week, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.
-
2 months after man found dead in Surrey, RCMP turn to public for help identifying him
In hopes of identifying a man who was found dead in Surrey, B.C., two months ago, Mounties are turning to the public for help.
Regina
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Regina advocate and community leader Erica Beaudin elected as Chief of Cowessess First Nation
Well-known Regina advocate Erica Beaudin has been chosen to serve as the next Chief of Cowessess First Nation.
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.