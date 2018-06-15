

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Beach season officially kicks-off this weekend in the National Capital Region.

The National Capital Commission’s beaches in Gatineau Park and in Leamy Lake Park open today.

The O’Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, La Peche Lake and Leamy Lake Beaches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Lifeguards will be on duty during those hours.

Ottawa’s beaches open for the season on Saturday.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mooney’s Bay, Britannia, Westboro and Petrie Island beaches.

Ottawa Public Health will monitor recreational water quality seven days a week at the beaches. A No Swim Advisory will be issued if high levels of e-coli bacteria are found.

Daily water quality results will be available at www.OttawaPublicHealth.ca