Backpack program is back at United Way Kingston

WATCH LIVE | Pope asks for forgiveness for residential school wrongs during address in Quebec

Pope Francis has again begged for forgiveness for the church's role in the policies of assimilation carried out in Indigenous residential schools. Speaking at Quebec City's historic Citadelle, Francis expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in a 'deplorable' system that tried to strip Indigenous Peoples of their language, culture and world view.

Pope Francis accompanied by Governor-General Mary Simon, right, arrives at the Citadelle de Quebec, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Quebec City, Quebec City, Quebec. Pope Francis is on a "penitential" six-day visit to Canada to beg forgiveness from survivors of the country's residential schools, where Catholic missionaries contributed to the "cultural genocide" of generations of Indigenous children by trying to stamp out their languages, cultures and traditions. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

