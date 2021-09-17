Advertisement
ATV driver killed in crash in Finch, Ont.
Published Friday, September 17, 2021 9:42AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 17, 2021 10:03AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say an ATV driver was killed in a single vehicle crash in Finch, Ont. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
OTTAWA -- One person is dead after an ATV rolled south of Casselman.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 12 in Finch just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Police say the initial investigation shows the driver of the ATV lost control and the vehicle rolled.
The adult man driving the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The OPP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.