Arnprior man facing charges following string of jewellery store thefts

Ontario Provincial Police have charged an Arnprior man in connection with three recent break-ins at a local jewellery store.

Police responded break-and-enter in progress at the store. It was the third reported break-and-enter at that store in a month, police said.

Christopher Alain Joseph Tremblay, 32, is charged with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of possessing breaking and entering tools.

He’s due in court in Renfrew next month.

Police say the stolen property will be returned to the business owner.