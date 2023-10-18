Are high expenses for pets leading to more animals at shelters?

With the high cost of living, some experts and pet owners say expenses are starting to drive a wedge between furry friends and their families.

Last week, the Ottawa Humane Society saw an intake of 90 cats over five days, partially due to owners no longer being able to care for them.

In Pembroke, the Renfrew County SPCA says while they are not overflowing with animals for adoption, there has been an uptick in owners looking to rehome their pets.

Pembroke resident and dog owner Colin Saunders says stray and feral cats have been running rampant through his property for years.

"In the last three years, I've turned over 67 cats to the SPCA here in Pembroke," Saunders tells CTV News.

It's a staggering number, and Saunders can think of only one explanation as to why.

"I don't know that much has changed besides the fact that the cost of living has gone up," he says.

"I think people are cutting corners. They're not getting that tag for their cat. They're not getting them microchipped, and maybe they're not feeding them as often or as well, so they're out wandering and looking for food."

Pet stores say they have seen the cost of caring for a pet climb dramatically over the last year.

"We've definitely noticed an increase of either some of the kibbles that we own or even some of the raw companies," says Devon Anning, co-owner at Hank and Hound in Pembroke.

"It's unfortunate too because a lot of people may be struggling. They might have a lot of animals in their household."

"Recently, we just noticed that some of the beef that we use for the raw has gone up by like $20 which, if you're feeding more than one dog a month, that adds up."

Stores and shelters cannot say for certain that the cost of living is the leading influencer of pets being surrendered.

But with the cost of pet food on the rise, some owners may have to rehome their animals.

"We've definitely heard of people having to possibly rehome or consider giving their dogs to family members or cats," says Anning.

"Just because of the price going up."