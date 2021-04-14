OTTAWA -- After about a week of warm, sunny weather in the Ottawa area, expect a wetter next few days heading into the weekend.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 18 C.

Things will cool down to more seasonal norms starting Thursday. Expect periods of rain starting in the morning with a high of 11 C.

The showers will continue Thursday night will the low dropping to 3 C.

On Friday, there's a 60 per cnet chance of showers with a high of 10 C.

Expect things to warm up to the mid-teens on the weekend, with a mix of sun and cloud.