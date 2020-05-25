Donald Street death deemed non suspicious: Ottawa Police
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 1:37PM EDT
Ottawa Police say there was no foul play involved in a death at an Overbrook high-rise on Friday, May 22.
Officers were called to 251 Donald Street at around 1:20 a.m. Friday after a body was discovered.
Police say the Homicide Unit “has confirmed today that the death on Donald Street is deemed non suspicious and no foul play is involved.”
The police investigation is complete.