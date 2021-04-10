OTTAWA -- Eligible Ottawa residents will have to wait for the city of Ottawa to receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before booking an appointment.

The city of Ottawa announced Saturday night that there are currently no new appointments available to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the four mass vaccination clinics.

"Community clinics are temporarily fully booked," said the city on Twitter.

"More appointments will be added to the Ontario government's booking system when more vaccines are available."

Residents 60 and over across Ottawa are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at community vaccination clinics in Ottawa.

On Friday, Ontario opened up eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 50 and older who live in certain "hot spots."

In Ottawa, the hot spots are postal codes starting with K1T, K1V and K2V.

The city of Ottawa says it will focus future pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in high-priority neighbourhoods within the three hot spot postal code areas:

K1T: Emerald Woods, Sawmill Creek and Greenboro East

K1V: Ledbury, Heron Gate, Ridgemont and Hunt Club East-Western Community

K2V – no high priority neighbourhoods

Details:

In a statement Friday morning, the city said "there is not enough vaccine supply to allow everyone aged 50 and older who live in these high-priority neighbourhoods to book an appointment in the provincial booking system."

"As such, appointments at community vaccination clinics are expected temporarily book up quickly following the system's launch for appointments up until April 30."

Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said Friday that 80,000 appointments had been booked to receive the COVID-19 at the mass vaccination clinics. As of 1 p.m. Friday, Di Monte said there were 5,000 appointments available for residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the city clinics by the end of the month.

The city of Ottawa has received 223,150 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 195,217 doses had been administered.