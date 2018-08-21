

CTV Ottawa





The former Sears at Carlingwood Shopping Centre could soon be a thing of the past.

The shopping centre has applied to demolish the former Sears portion of the mall, which has been vacant since it closed for good earlier this year.

"An application has been made for construction permits to remove the former Sears building from the site at 2165 Carling Avenue," Patrick Kennedy, a program manager at the city of Ottawa, said in a statement. "The application is currently being reviewed.”

In a tweet, the councillor for the area, Mark Taylor, said the mall has applied to demolish the Sears portion of the building "to make way for future plans."

A Carlingwood spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Sears store, built in the 1950s and a longtime anchor tenant at the mall, closed for good in January. It was part of a nationwide closure of 59 Sears stores, leading to about 2,900 job losses.